Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average is $277.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

