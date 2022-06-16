Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 641 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.67% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,124. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.