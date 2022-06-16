ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.23. 839,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

