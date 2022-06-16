Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 31,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.