Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.