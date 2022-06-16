Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,989 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.46. 204,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

