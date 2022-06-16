Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $5.96 on Thursday, hitting $217.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,171. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $218.94 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.