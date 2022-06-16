Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Shares of VEU traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,961. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
