Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank makes up 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

