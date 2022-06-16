Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,683 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 2.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $50,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $80.09 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

