Reviewing Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 0.98 -$90.13 million ($2.44) -0.09 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.02 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.61

HEXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HEXO and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $4.24, suggesting a potential upside of 1,937.52%. Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 401.07%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -555.46% -22.43% -13.75% Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats HEXO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

