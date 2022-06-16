Reviewing Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Monroe Capital 49.43% 9.13% 3.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hywin and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Hywin.

Risk and Volatility

Hywin has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.69 $31.37 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $53.83 million 3.55 $32.46 million $1.23 7.16

Monroe Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hywin.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Hywin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

