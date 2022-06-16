Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) vs. Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Financial Survey

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Aptinyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Aptinyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aptinyx and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx $1.00 million 26.09 -$74.89 million ($1.18) -0.33 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.52 million ($0.86) -1.38

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptinyx. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptinyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aptinyx has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptinyx and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx N/A -77.57% -65.92% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.09% -47.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aptinyx and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx 0 1 5 0 2.83 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptinyx currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,111.18%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.34%. Given Aptinyx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase II/b clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing RP1208 that is in pre-clinical development studies for the treatment of depression and obesity. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

