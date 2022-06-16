Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 38.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revlon by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revlon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:REV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,854,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,493. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Revlon has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.