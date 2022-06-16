Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Up 0.3%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONIU)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.