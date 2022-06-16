Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Critical Review

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.04%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.35 $75.22 million $0.66 8.80

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street 18.27% -72.75% 26.37%

Risk and Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rimini Street beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

