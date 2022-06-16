Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

