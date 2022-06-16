Rise Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.13. 253,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,931. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

