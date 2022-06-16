Rise Advisors LLC Invests $884,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2,200.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

