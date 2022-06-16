Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $199,050,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $235.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.