Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

