Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,232 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,979. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.