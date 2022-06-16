Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

