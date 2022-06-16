Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
