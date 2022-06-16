RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,445.10

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,445.10 ($29.68) and traded as low as GBX 2,269.95 ($27.55). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($27.73), with a volume of 274,552 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,436 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,540.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

In other news, insider Maxim Parr acquired 321 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($30.03) per share, with a total value of £7,941.54 ($9,638.96).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

