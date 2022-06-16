Router Protocol Trading Down 40% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $2.49 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,536,620 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

