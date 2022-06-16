Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.