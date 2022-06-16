Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

