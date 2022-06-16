Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

