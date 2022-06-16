Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.07

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 480661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

