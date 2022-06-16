Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.07

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 480661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
