RS Crum Inc. Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after buying an additional 434,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.