RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

