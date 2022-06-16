RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Unilever makes up 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

