RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

