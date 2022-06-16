RS Crum Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

