RS Crum Inc. Takes $456,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $139.98 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

