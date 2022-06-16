RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUAGet Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.06 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). Approximately 66,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.50.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

