RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 4.8%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.06 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). Approximately 66,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.50.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

