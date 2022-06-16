Ryan T. Gosney Sells 2,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LBRT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

