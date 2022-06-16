Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Safehold has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 209,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,920. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. Safehold has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Safehold by 725.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.