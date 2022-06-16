Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SGA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 16.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

