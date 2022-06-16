Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.99.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

