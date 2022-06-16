Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

