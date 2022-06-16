Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 27,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

