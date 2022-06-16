SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 4.7% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $213,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($135.42) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.