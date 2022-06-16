SBK Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.
Shares of COF opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
