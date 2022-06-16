SBK Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.