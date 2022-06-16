SBK Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,801 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.