SBK Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 21,150 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. NIKE comprises approximately 2.8% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NKE stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

