SBK Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 733 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $217.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $216.49 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.