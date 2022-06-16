SBK Financial Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
