SBK Financial Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.