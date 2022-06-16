SBK Financial Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.4% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.